Holiday travel rush underway at Boston’s Logan Airport: What you need to know

BOSTON — Thousands of travelers are making their way through Logan International Airport in Boston this morning as the holiday travel season kicks into high gear.

Despite concerns about weather-related disruptions, things are running smoothly so far.

Current status at Logan:

4 cancellations and 22 delays were reported as of 7 a.m., according to FlightAware.

MASSPORT recommends: Arrive 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours early for international trips.

TSA tip: Keep gifts unwrapped for easier security screening.

Holiday travel by the numbers

According to AAA, an estimated 122 million Americans will travel by car, air, or other means this holiday season.

89% will hit the road.

Worst travel times today: 1 PM to 7 PM.

The TSA expects a record-setting 44 million flyers nationwide through early January.

Flight delay forecast

Travel provider Holafly reports these average delays for popular holiday routes from Boston:

Boston → Orlando: 32 minutes

Boston → Washington, D.C.: 12 minutes

Boston → Chicago: 12 minutes

Boston → Los Angeles: 7 minutes

Traveler voices

Sabina Flores, flying to Georgia, told Boston 25 News:

“It’s always the busiest time, but we make sure to go home to my mom—it’s a tradition.”

She added that school cancellations in Connecticut gave her family extra time to prepare:

“Extremely nervous, but happy they cancelled school—it’s a plus for us.”

Bottom line

If you’re flying today, plan ahead, pack patience, and check your flight status before heading to Logan.

We’ll keep you updated on delays and weather impacts throughout the day.

