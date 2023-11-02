Holiday gift: Nova Scotia Gov. reveals this Christmas season’s ‘Tree for Boston’

BOSTON — With Christmas a little more than a month away, Boston is gearing up for the delivery of its Christmas tree.

The Nova Scotia Government announced yesterday a 45-foot white spruce is being donated to be this year’s “Tree for Boston”

The tree is being donated by Bette Gourley of Stewiacke.

The Canadian Province donates a tree every year as a thank-you for Boston’s assistance during the Halifax explosion in 1917. Boston sent supplies and medical personnel within hours of the explosion.

“We planted this tree 40 years ago, and we decorated it every year for Christmas until it got too tall. We’re very pleased and honoured that it’s this year’s Tree for Boston, in thanks for their help after the Halifax Explosion,” Gourley said. “My husband was very community-minded, and our two sons and I try to carry on that spirit in our lives. We sincerely hope the people of Boston enjoy this tree as much as we have over the years.”

A tree-cutting ceremony will take place on November 15 at 10:30 a.m. on the Gourley family’s property at 680 Hwy 2, Stewiacke.

The tree will leave on November 19 and a tree lighting ceremony will be held at the Boston Common on November 30.

“Sending a tree to Boston is a deeply rooted tradition in Nova Scotia,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “We will be forever grateful for the aid Boston provided after the Halifax Explosion. And what better time of year to show that gratitude than around the holidays.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

