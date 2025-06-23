History Descends on Gloucester for Battle of Bunker Hill’s 250th anniversary

GLOUCESTER — This weekend, Stage Fort Park in Gloucester was transformed into a battlefield to mark the Battle of Bunker Hill’s 250th Anniversary.

To highlight the historic battle between colonial militia and British troops, more than 1,000 people from all across the East Coast will reenact the land and sea battles live for members of the public on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s a bunch of people as crazy as I am that really love history,” explained Susan Thomson, who will demonstrate the art of making lace by hand.

While the key assault in the American Revolution was fought in Charlestown, event organizers decided it wasn’t possible to hold the reenactment in the historic Boston neighborhood because there wasn’t enough space. They chose Stage Fort Park because of its proximity to the coast and its hills.

Along with the reenactments, members of the public will further be able to immerse themselves in 18th-century life through a replica military encampment set up by American and British reenactors.

They also have a marketplace from that time period where guests can shop, as well as learn how tradespeople and civilians lived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

