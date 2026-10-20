Historic firsts marked as 118 graduate from Boston Police Academy

BOSTON — One hundred and eighteen men and women graduated from the Boston Police Academy at Faneuil Hall on Tuesday.

The graduates will now patrol the streets of Boston.

Police said 66 recruits speak more than one language.

Eighteen of the graduates are military veterans.

Mayor Michelle Wu recognized the graduating class, which includes the first Muslim woman, Somali American woman, and Ghanaian American woman to graduate from the Boston Police Academy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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