Hingham officers, local restaurant, step in to help veterans after Thanksgiving ‘mishap’

HINGHAM, Mass. — A few Hingham officers, with some help from an Italian eatery, put the “service” in “call for service” on Thanksgiving.

Police say around noon, officers were sent to a group home for veterans on a service call when they learned due to a “mishap,” six veterans wouldn’t be able to cook the 20lb turkey they had prepared for dinner.

The residents told police they would walk to the store to get another turkey, despite most of the food stores being closed for the holiday. Police told the veterans they would help them come up with something.

Determined to get the veterans a hot meal, an officer stopped by one of the few restaurants open in the area, Tosca on North Street. After explaining the situation to the general manager, the manager said he would make it work.

Fifteen minutes later, police say the Tosca staff not only had six meals ready with all the sides and a pie for dessert, but they also refused to accept payment, saying they were happy to help.

“Like any restaurant on Thanksgiving, it was extremely busy inside Tosca at the time,” Hingham Police wrote in a social media post. “The staff, especially General Manager Patrick Blye, stepped up without any hesitation to get these Veterans a warm Thanksgiving Day meal in a pinch. We’re so appreciative of their support.”

The officers called one of the veterans to tell them Tosca had meals for them and they were on their way home.

“Tell them thank you and God bless,” the veteran said.

