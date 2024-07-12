Public’s help sought locating missing NH teen who may be in danger

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 16-year-old was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

Gracie Silver was last seen on Cedar Street with her 2-year-old daughter, according to Manchester Police.

Officials say the child has been located and reunited with relatives, although authorities did not say where the child was found.

Gracie is still missing and police are concerned for her safety.

She is described as a Caucasian female with red hair pulled into a ponytail, last seen wearing a teal-colored T-shirt, black leggings, and pink glitter socks. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Gracie’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

