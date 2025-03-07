Person tests positive for tuberculosis in Manchester, health officials say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials are alerting the public after a person tested positive for tuberculosis in Manchester.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Manchester Health Department (MHD) say the individual visited the Families in Transition Adult Shelter and the 1269 Cafe in Manchester while infectious.

Anyone who visited these facilities from October 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025 could have come in contact with the individual, according to the DHHS.

Health officials are trying to identify staff, volunteers, participants, and visitors who may have been exposed. Despite the confirmed human case, authorities say risk of tuberculosis remains low to the broader Manchester community.

“While not everyone who comes in contact with a person who has TB gets sick, we are recommending that people who were at one of the two facilities between October and January get tested to see if they were infected,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Elizabeth Talbot. “Getting tested can provide peace of mind and help prevent sickness and the spread of TB.”

Free TB testing for people who visited one of the facilities between October and January will be available at 1269 Café (456 Union Street in Manchester) on:

Tuesday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing will involve drawing a blood sample, which will be sent to the DHHS Public Health Laboratories to determine if the individual has TB bacteria in their body.

Most people who are exposed to TB will not develop symptoms right away, but the bacteria can be inactive in a person’s lungs and start multiplying later in life, causing symptoms and illness.

For more information about TB, you can call DHHS at 603-271-4496 or visit the DHHS TB webpage.

