Update: Missing Nashua 9-year-old found safe, reunited with family, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — 6 p.m. Update: Nashua Police say the child has been found safe and is currently with his family. Authorities want to thank everyone who assisted in locating him.

9-yr-old Cameron Holcomb has been located. He is safe and has been reunited with his family. Thank you to everyone who assisted with locating Cameron. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) July 31, 2024

Previous article: Police are asking for the public’s help locating a child who went missing near a pond in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

9-year-old Cameron Holcomb was last seen in the Sandy Pond area of Nashua within the last hour.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-594-3500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

