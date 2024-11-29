Man arrested for string of burglaries at NH convenience store, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police arrested a suspect accused of stealing from the same convenience store several times throughout the month of November.

Steven Burleigh, 27, of Manchester, is charged with burglary and possession of a controlled drug. He also had a warrant for violation of probation.

Manchester Police say since November 7, three overnight burglaries occurred at the Parkside Convenient Store on Hooksett Road.

The suspect, later identified as Burleigh, allegedly used a rock to break through a window to gain access to the store. Once inside, surveillance video reportedly shows him stealing scratch tickets, cigarettes, and cash.

During the next two burglaries, Burleigh was seen on video prying away the plywood covering the damaged window. He would then go on to steal more cash, scratch tickets, and cigarettes, according to authorities.

Burleigh was arrested at the Econolodge in Manchester on Tuesday.

Police say they found cocaine on him at the time of his arrest.

He is also a person of interest in two other burglaries in nearby towns, according to investigators.

