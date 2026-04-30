Hilary Duff urges Northeastern Class of 2026 to build a life, not just a career

BOSTON — Singer, actress, and entrepreneur Hilary Duff delivered the commencement speech for the Northeastern Class of 2026.

“I’ll be honest, it’s a little surreal to be standing here and giving advice, since I am genuinely still figuring it out myself every single day,” Duff said during the ceremony at Fenway Park.

Duff went on to tell students they need to be the architects of their own happiness—and when change comes, they should be ready to shift and evolve.

“What you do might change, but who you are never has to,” Duff told the graduates. “Remember, you’re not just building a career or a résumé; you’re building a life. You are the architect of your own happiness. You get to decide what belongs in your life. We only get one.”

Duff rose to fame at 13 years old, starring in the Lizzie McGuire, later becoming a pop artist with hits like “Come Clean” and albums including Dignity and Breathe In. Breathe Out.

“Graduating isn’t about having everything figured out,” Duff said. “It’s about standing on the edge of something new and choosing what comes next.”

She was presented with a citation from Northeastern University’s president, who praised her as a role model constantly reinventing herself.

The ceremony concluded with a student performance of “What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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