High-speed police chase on Cape Cod ends in crash, driver seriously injured, police say

BOURNE, Mass. — A high-speed police chase on Cape Cod ended in a crash that required the driver of the alleged vehicle to be hospitalized.

Police say a Ford F-150 failed to stop after it was involved in a two-car crash on Route 32 in Barnstable around 11:25 a.m.

The truck allegedly reached 90 miles per hour as it evaded police and raced down Route 6 west, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

At 11:31 a.m., the truck weaved in and out of traffic, including traveling into the breakdown lane, where it crashed into another vehicle.

Following the crash in Bourne, troopers successfully deployed stop sticks to end the pursuit.

Police did not identify the driver but said he was a man in his 20s. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

