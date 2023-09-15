High School Gameday: Game of the Week is Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — In a hard fought, well played game on Thursday night in Brockton, Head Coach Eian Bain’s Franklin Panthers came into Rocky Marciano Stadium and handed Jermaine Wiggins Brockton Boxers a 21-13 loss.

This game was a battle right from the start. Brockton scored first when ## Turco scored on a 13 yd touchdown to make it 7-0. Franklin tied it up in the 2nd qtr when Quarterback James Bruso found Derek Dubriske for a 20 yard touchdown. It was 7-7 at the half.

In the third quarter , Bruso and Dubriske connected on another touchdown from 10 yards out and Franklin went up 14-7.

The at the start of the fourth quarter, Franklin’s Andrew Fraulo powered in for the 1 yard touchdown run and took a 2-17 lead.

But then Cam Monteiro led a Brockton comeback. Coach Wiggins put Monteiro in at quarterback and Cam ripped off a 69 yard run to pull the Boxers within 8 at 21-13.

Brockton’s defense then comes up big, forcing a turnover as Messiah Pina recovers a fumble at the Panthers 38 with 7:00 to play.

With just over two minutes left Brockton had a 4th and goal from the Franklin 3 yard line but Monteiro was stopped short and Franklin took over on downs and ran out the clock for the victory. Franklin now goes to 2-0. Brockton is 0-2 to start their season

