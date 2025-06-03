High-end Boston restaurant fined for forcing service staff to share tips with management, AG says

BOSTON — A high-end Boston restaurant was slapped with a hefty fine after officials said the business violated Massachusetts laws by forcing its service staff to share tips with managers.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced Monday that her office issued citations totaling $1,813,850 against Zuma, a contemporary Japanese eatery located inside the Four Seasons hotel, and its manager, Garrett Ronan.

The citation includes penalties and restitution for unpaid wages, with some individual employees receiving as much as $50,000, according to Campbell’s office.

Between July 2022 and July 2024, the AG’s office alleges the restaurant allowed some employees with managerial duties to illegally participate in a tip pool with service staff at the restaurant.

Campbell’s office launched an investigation in July 2022 after receiving a complaint from a worker alleging that employees who had been promoted continued to participate in the restaurant’s tip pool, despite being ineligible due to their new managerial duties.

Massachusetts wage laws allow tip pooling, but only wait staff, service bartenders, and other service employees can take part. Even if managers and supervisors help to serve customers, they can’t share in a tip pool on a day when they have any managerial responsibilities.

