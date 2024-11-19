‘Heroism’: Law enforcement honored at State House. Here’s a list of officers who were recognized

BOSTON — Several law enforcement officers were honored at the State House on Tuesday for their “heroism, commitment, and innovation within the law enforcement and corrections communities” statewide, Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association officials said.

The 2024 Law Enforcement & Corrections Awards Ceremony, held at The Great Hall in the State House, honored recipients in 10 award categories “for their exceptional dedication and service,” officials said.

“We have the privilege of shining a well-deserved spotlight on remarkable individuals whose hard work, creativity, and passion for public safety make a real difference in the lives of those they serve,” Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi, president of the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association, said in a statement.

“These award recipients embody the very best of what we do, and their stories of leadership and compassion inspire us all,” Cocchi said. ”The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association commends these exemplary individuals for their professionalism and service. Their efforts continue to inspire positive change, improving outcomes for those individuals returning to our communities, and making the Commonwealth a safer and more resilient state.”

Here’s a list of the award recipients below:

Correctional Officer of the Year Deputy Pat Matthews (Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office): “Deputy Pat Matthews, a compassionate leader and dedicated community servant, is being honored for his unwavering commitment to supporting those in recovery, mentoring colleagues, and honoring his son’s memory through involvement in the Special Olympics Torch Run and other community events.”

Correctional Officer Timothy McElhinney (Essex County Sheriff’s Department): “Officer Timothy McElhinney, an empathetic and skilled employee, is recognized for his exemplary service in the Medical Housing Unit, where his leadership, quick actions in life-threatening situations, and dedication to supporting colleagues have made him an invaluable asset to the department.”

Deputy Sheriff of the Year: Sergeant Jeffrey Wiseman (Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office): “Sergeant Jeffrey Wiseman, a seasoned leader with over 20 years of service, is recognized for his dedication to community service, his role in leading inmate work crews, and his skilled contributions to projects such as building K9 kennels, all while embodying reliability and high standards.

Employee of the Year Greg Carbone (Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office): “Greg Carbone, a dedicated lead teacher for 14 years, is celebrated for his role of fostering learning and personal growth, developing impactful curriculum, and building strong relationships that inspire his students to achieve extraordinary success.”

Anne Collins (Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office): “Director of Mental Health Anne Collins is celebrated for her outstanding leadership in providing compassionate mental health care, achieving perfect audit scores, innovating staff training, and fostering a culture of empathy, excellence, and support within the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office.”

Deana Piantedosi (Essex County Sheriff’s Department): “Deana Piantedosi, the Director of Human Resources, is celebrated for her leadership in managing personnel actions, improving recruitment processes, coordinating key promotions and training, and providing invaluable support to both staff and new hires.”

Supervisor of the Year Captain Eric Jacque (Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office): “Captain Eric Jacque, with over 28 years of service, is recognized for his unwavering dedication, exemplary leadership, and deep commitment to both the office and his colleagues, earning him the respect of all who work with him.”

Lieutenant Heath Carafa (Essex County Sheriff’s Department): “Lieutenant Heath Carafa, a respected 25-year employee, is recognized for his leadership in managing multiple units, improving patient care, advocating for staff wellness, and consistently supporting his colleagues with dedication and humility.”

Massachusetts 2024 Law Enforcement & Corrections Awards Ceremony (Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association)

Training Officer of the Year Sergeant Jeffrey Ciampa (Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office): “Sgt. Jeffrey Ciampa is recognized for his unwavering commitment to professional development, excellence in teaching firearms and defensive tactics, and his ability to simplify complex topics, all of which empower fellow officers and enhance the training program at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.”

Assistant Deputy Superintendent Nicholas Gianino (Middlesex Sheriff’s Office): “Assistant Deputy Superintendent Nicholas Gianino, Director of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Training Academy, is recognized for his outstanding leadership in expanding and enhancing training programs, particularly in behavioral health and de-escalation techniques, while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.”

Assistant Deputy Superintendent Todd Zachary (Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office): “Assistant Deputy Superintendent Todd Zachary is recognized for his leadership and data-driven approach in training recruits, implementing high fitness standards, and significantly improving success rates in correctional academy training, while sharing his expertise to advance training practices across the Commonwealth.”

Jail Administrator of the Year: Superintendent William Sweeney (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office): “Superintendent William Sweeney is celebrated for his lifetime of dedicated service to public safety, rising from humble beginnings to lead multiple divisions within the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, earning respect for his expertise in human resources, labor relations, and facility management, and inspiring future generations of corrections professionals with his empathetic and innovative leadership.”

Innovation of the Year: The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (Dukes County Sheriff’s Office): “The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit is recognized for its innovative launch of several key initiatives, including the Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Mobile Transport Unit, which have significantly enhanced public safety, supported local agencies, and improved law enforcement response capabilities on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Bristol County Sheriff’s Office Maintenance Division (Bristol County Sheriff’s Office): “The maintenance division at the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office is recognized for their innovative work in redesigning bunk beds and windows to be suicide-resistant, significantly enhancing safety and providing valuable vocational skills to incarcerated individuals through a collaborative and creative approach.”

Program of the Year Second Street Second Chances (Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office): “Second Street Second Chances is celebrated for its comprehensive, personalized reentry support services, including medical, mental health, and job training assistance, which have significantly contributed to lower recidivism rates and empowered individuals to successfully reintegrate into the community.”

Substance Treatment Opportunity Program (S.T.O.P.) (Worcester County Sheriff’s Office): “The Substance Treatment Opportunity Program (S.T.O.P.) at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is recognized for its innovative, evidence-based approach to treating substance use disorder, offering personalized care, therapeutic activities, and comprehensive re-entry support that has significantly reduced recidivism rates among participants.”

Strategic Partner of the Year: Dr. Sally Johnson Van Wright (Hampden County Sheriff’s Office): “Dr. Johnson Van Wright is recognized for her guidance in advancing correctional practices in Massachusetts, particularly through the creation of the CJ 360 Public Cross-Tracking Dashboard, and her ability to transform complex data into actionable solutions that improve public safety and recidivism outcomes.”

Sheriff Michael J. Ashe Award: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: “This award recognizes individuals who embody innovation, compassion, and professionalism, leading the way within the field of law enforcement and corrections. Each year the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association President and Executive Director choose an honoree as the recipient of the Sheriff Michael J. Ashe Jr. Award. This year, the prestigious award was presented to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in recognition of their innovative excellence in the delivery of compassionate care within the arena of substance use disorder treatment. As a mentor site for agencies both regionally and nationally, the office has inspired countless others toward the critical value of incorporating sustainable treatment environments within the criminal justice domain.”

