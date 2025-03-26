2 Boston suburbs ranked among the ‘2025 Best Places to Live in America’

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts communities are among the “2025 Best Places to Live in America,” according to a new ranking by Niche.com.

The town of Brookline came in at No. 14 among the best places to live in the country.

The Boston suburb, with a population of 62,822, “is one of the best places to live in Massachusetts,” the website states.

“Living in Brookline offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes,” the website states. “In Brookline there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Brookline and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Brookline are highly rated.”

The town received an overall Niche grade of A+. The town received a grade of B for crime and safety, a C+ for housing, and a C for cost of living.

The median home value in Brookline is $1.2 million, the website states. Median rent is $2,804. Of the town’s residents, 54 percent are renters and 46 percent own their home.

Cambridgeport, a neighborhood of Cambridge, came in at No. 22 on the list as “one of the best places to live in Massachusetts.”

With a population of 13,438, Cambridgeport “offers residents a dense urban feel and most residents rent their homes,” the website states. “In Cambridgeport there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Cambridgeport and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Cambridgeport are highly rated.”

The median home value in Cambridgeport is just over $1 million, the website states. Median rent is $2,683. Of the town’s residents, 67 percent are renters and 33 percent own their home.

And the best place to live in America?

Colonial Village, a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, earned the top spot, according to Niche.com.

Niche.com says it compiled the list based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities.

The ranking is based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, CDC, and other sources, the website states.

