Here’s how much money you need to make to live comfortably in Massachusetts in 2024

BOSTON — Living comfortably in Massachusetts in 2024 requires a large salary, according to a new study.

Smart Asset ranked all 50 states by the highest annual salary needed for a single adult to live in comfort. The company used the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends spending 50% of your budget on basic needs like food and housing, 30% on wants, and 20% toward savings or paying off debt.

They then compared that to the cost of living in each state based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator.

The study found that Massachusetts is the most expensive state to live comfortably in.

A single adult needs to make at least $116,022 to cover basics, wants, and savings in Massachusetts, or $55.78 per hour, according to the study. For a family with two working parents and two children, the total family income needs to be about $301,184 for the same level of comfort.

Hawaii, California, New York, and Washington rounded out the top five states that required the largest salaries to live comfortably in 2024. West Virginia required the least amount of money to live comfortably.

Check out the ranking of all 50 states below:

