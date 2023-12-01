In her college-era: Taylor Swift course being offered at Northeastern University

BOSTON — Northeastern is the newest college joining the list of schools offering courses that’s all about the world’s biggest pop star.

According to Northeastern Global News, the new intersession class called “Speak Now: Gender & Storytelling in Taylor Swift’s Eras,” will explore “how women’s literary and cultural influences on genre and narrative have shaped the artistry of Taylor Swift’s ten eras,” according to the course description.

“If you have been a fan, especially before the ‘Folklore’/’Evermore’ boom, you know what it’s like to see her career have a lot of ups and downs,” Professor Catherine Fairfield says. “I’m not talking about the money side of it, but about the public image and what it felt like to be a fan and be told that you shouldn’t like this artist who’s singing about anger amidst the ‘Reputation’ era.

The course will walk students through the themes of all Swifts albums and how they “represent different chapters of both Swift’s career and her public perception.”

The course will run for two days, two hours a day during winter intersession.

The course is at no cost to students and is entirely virtual. It’s held for no credit and is not graded.

Students have until Dec. 15 to register. There’s no limit to how many students can enroll, Fairfield said.

This week Harvard University announced it would offer a Swift course.

