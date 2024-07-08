Heat advisory in effect for parts of Mass. with feels-like temps nearing 100 degrees

DEDHAM, Mass. — A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts due to extreme temperatures and stifling humidity to start the work week.

“The week will start with another dose of extreme heat and humidity,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “The forecast will remain hot, humid, and partly sunny through this afternoon...Tuesday will be sweltering too.”

The advisory is in effect for Central Middlesex, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Northern Bristol, and Western Plymouth counties from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the National Weather Service warned. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Heat index values could reach 100 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday, fueling the risk of pop-up thunderstorms north and west of Boston.

Tropical moisture will then sweep into the region on Wednesday, bringing occasional downpours and thunderstorms.

“The atmosphere will be like a water-logged sponge, ready to wring out and dump bucket loads of water,” Spear wrote. “Any shower could feature torrential rainfall.”

Spear noted that the humidity will remain high all week with no relief in sight until next week.

