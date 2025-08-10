Heartfelt reunion: Man visits Braintree first responders who aided him during serious medical event

BRAINTREE, Mass. — On June 5, Braintree Police, Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Planet Fitness on Granite Street, where John Pozerski was experiencing a seizure.

On Sunday, Pozerski visited Braintree Fire Headquarters to thank the first responders who saved his life.

During the incident, bystanders began administering CPR before the arrival of emergency personnel. Officers Dias, Fahey, and Fasano took over resuscitation efforts upon arrival.

Lieutenant Dan South, Firefighter/EMT Kellan Lose, and Firefighter/EMT Anthony Margetis deployed the LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System during the rescue.

The reunion at Braintree Fire Headquarters was a heartfelt moment for Pozerski and his family, who brought bagels and coffee as a gesture of gratitude.

Chief Viola and the Braintree Fire Department were thanked for hosting the meaningful event, underscoring the community’s appreciation for the dedication of its emergency services.

“As first responders, we are often called to critical medical emergencies where, despite every effort and resource utilized, the outcome is not always favorable,” wrote the Braintree Police Department. “Successful outcomes, such as in this case, underscore the importance of continuous training, skill refinement, and diligent pre-shift equipment preparation. These are the very practices that drive our commitment to public service.”

