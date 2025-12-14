‘Heartbroken’: Healey, Warren, Markey react to deadly shooting at Brown University

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ top leaders offered condolences to the state of Rhode Island, condemning the act of violence at Brown University that left at least two people dead and eight others injured on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators announced at an evening news conference that a shooter dressed in black opened fire during final exams on the Ivy League campus in Providence, prompting a massive manhunt for the suspect.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said a shelter-in-place was in effect for the area and encouraged people living near the campus to stay inside and not to return home until it is lifted.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was quick to react to news of the deadly shooting. She said Bay State law enforcement officials were in contact with authorities in the Ocean State.

“My heart is with Brown University and the City of Providence, and I’m praying for everyone impacted by this tragic act of violence,” Healey said in a post on X. “Mass. State Police are in close contact with Rhode Island officials, and I’ve been in touch with Gov. Dan McKee to offer our full support and assistance.”

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey called the shooting “horrific,” pleading for immediate action to end gun violence in America.

“I’m heartbroken by the news of a horrific mass shooting at Brown University and sending love and prayers for the victims, their families, and the entire Providence community,” Markey wrote on X. “We must act now to end this painful epidemic of gun violence. Our children should be safe at school.”

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren echoed Markey’s statement.

“The deadly shooting at Brown University is horrific. Students should be able to learn in peace, not fear gun violence. My heart goes out to the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Providence community,” Warren added on X.

University officials initially told students and staff that a suspect was in custody, before later saying that was not the case

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the Brown campus was still in a lockdown as authorities worked to track down photos and video of the suspected shooter.

“It is imperative that all members of our community remain sheltered in place. This means keeping all doors locked and ensuring no movement across campus. The law enforcement response remains ongoing. Safety is the utmost and essential priority,” a University alert said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

