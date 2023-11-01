‘Heartbreaking’: Salem State University student shot to death in Salem, DA says

SALEM, Mass. — A Salem State University student and standout basketball player from Worcester was shot to death in Salem early Wednesday morning, hours after the city’s Halloween celebrations came to an end, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 22 Forest Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old victim in a crashed vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.

Salem State University President John Keenan identified the young man as Carl Hens Beliard.

Beliard was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, President Keenan said, “As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare.”

A spokesperson for Worcester Public Schools confirmed in a statement that Beliard was a member of the 2023 Worcester North High School state championship basketball team.

“I am writing to share some very difficult news. We have learned that Carl Hens Beliard, a 2023 North High School graduate, has died unexpectedly. This is a devastating loss to our community,” Principal Sam FanFan wrote in a letter to the school community.

Beliard is listed as a freshman forward on the Salem State Vikings basketball roster.

Worcester Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez described Beliard as an “accomplished athlete whose life ended just as it was just beginning.”

“I am devastated to learn about the passing of Carl Hens Beliard,” Monárrez said in a statement. “I cannot imagine the pain of the student’s family.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Salem shooting investigation

District Attorney Tucker said Beliard’s death was the result of “senseless gun violence.”

“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond,” Tucker said.

Chief Miller vowed that his department would work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Our hearts are very much with the Beliard family and the Salem State University family,” Miller said. “Violence such as this has no place in Salem, and we will pursue the perpetrators with all of our ability and determination.”

A Boston 25 News crew on the scene saw at least one bullet hole that shattered the car’s back window. The car was towed away around 5:20 a.m.

Investigators noted that the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act and that there isn’t any ongoing threat to the college community.

Witnesses recalled a great deal of commotion prior to a car crash in the area.

“It initially sounded like firecrackers,” a neighborhood resident told Boston 25. “We were all awake upstairs, and we all ran to the window because we heard the car crash.”

This shooting comes just days after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot on the campus of Worcester State University.

There have been no arrests made in either of the shootings.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Salem police detectives and university police with an investigation into Wednesday’s incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Salem police investigate shooting hours after Halloween celebrations end

BREAKING: @SalemState student, 18-year-old Carl Hens Beliard, was shot and killed while in a car on Forest Ave. near campus early this morning@boston25 https://t.co/TnZ74wiJxt — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) November 1, 2023

MORE: @SalemMAPolice towed this black car away from the scene. At least one bullet shattered the car’s back window. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2V1i9s35co — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) November 1, 2023

BREAKING: @SalemMAPolice are investigating a shooting on Forrest Ave. hours after Halloween celebrations ended. Firefighters tell me a man was rushed to the hospital. @SalemState police are assisting with the investigation.



Live reports from the scene all AM on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/gY1BKnVZre — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) November 1, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group