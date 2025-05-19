‘Heartbreaking news‘: Mass. leaders react to the cancer diagnosis of former President Joe Biden

Massachusetts — With the announcement of former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis, many Massachusetts political leaders released statements of well wishes and encouragement.

Governor Maura Healey had called the diagnosis “heartbreaking news for any family” and sent her best wishes to the former President and his family.

A cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking news for any family. Joanna and I are sending strength and support to President Biden, Jill and all their loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/WZKMrNpxiO — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) May 18, 2025

Senator Ed Markey remarked that he is confident that Biden will fight the cancer diagnosis with “everything he’s got”.

Joe Biden always meets adversity with toughness, resilience, and a deep faith. I’m confident he will battle cancer with everything he’s got. He, Dr. Biden, and their family, are in my thoughts, and I am pulling for his full recovery. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 18, 2025

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch has long considered the former President a friend.

He spoke with Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh via Zoom tonight and, like many of us, says he learned the news earlier today.

Lynch remarked that Biden is a fighter, with a big battle ahead.

“He’s 82, as you say, and this may be manageable over a medium term. And that might give him a number of years that are productive...” Representative Lynch said. “It is a tough diagnosis, but Joe is a tough guy as well,l so I’m praying for him and his family.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren sent her thoughts and prayers to President Biden.

I'm sending strength and prayers to President Biden and his family.



Joe Biden has worked for years to advance the cause of beating cancer, and now we have his back in this fight. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 18, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

