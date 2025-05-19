Local

‘Heartbreaking news‘: Mass. leaders react to the cancer diagnosis of former President Joe Biden

By Kerry Kavanaugh, Boston 25 News and Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Biden Cancer FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Massachusetts — With the announcement of former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis, many Massachusetts political leaders released statements of well wishes and encouragement.

Governor Maura Healey had called the diagnosis “heartbreaking news for any family” and sent her best wishes to the former President and his family.

Senator Ed Markey remarked that he is confident that Biden will fight the cancer diagnosis with “everything he’s got”.

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch has long considered the former President a friend.

MASS. CONGRESSMAN STEPHEN LYNCH WITH JOE BIDEN

He spoke with Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh via Zoom tonight and, like many of us, says he learned the news earlier today.

Lynch remarked that Biden is a fighter, with a big battle ahead.

“He’s 82, as you say, and this may be manageable over a medium term. And that might give him a number of years that are productive...” Representative Lynch said. “It is a tough diagnosis, but Joe is a tough guy as well,l so I’m praying for him and his family.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren sent her thoughts and prayers to President Biden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

