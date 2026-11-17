DEDHAM, Mass. — A hearing will be held Tuesday in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members of Sandra Birchmore.

Former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell was found guilty in federal court exactly one week ago in connection with the deaths of Birchmore and her unborn baby.

Prosecutors allege Farwell began an inappropriate relationship with Birchmore when she was a minor participating in the Stoughton Police Department’s Explorers program and later strangled her to death in her Canton apartment to conceal their relationship.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said it declined to pursue criminal charges against Farwell after the medical examiner ruled Birchmore’s death a suicide.

Birchmore’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2022, before Farwell was federally charged. The lawsuit names Farwell, his brother William Farwell, former Deputy Chief Robert Devine, the town of Stoughton and the Stoughton Police Department. It includes claims of wrongful death, negligence, negligent supervision, negligent retention, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

The complaint alleges that all three former officers engaged in inappropriate relationships with Birchmore while she was a minor, abusing her trust and admiration for law enforcement. The lawsuit claims their actions ultimately contributed to her death.

Following an 18-month internal affairs investigation, the Stoughton Police Department found “serious misconduct” involving former officers Matthew Farwell, his twin brother William Farwell, and Robert Devine.

All three former officers have been decertified by the Massachusetts POST Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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