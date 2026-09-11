Hearing for Acton teen accused of killing his mother, younger brother moved to next month

ACTON, Mass. — The probable cause hearing for an Acton teen accused of killing his mother and 14-year-old brother has been moved to October.

Arjun Aravind, a 17-year-old student at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, was charged with murder and assault in connection with the deaths.

Prosecutors are in the process of presenting the case to a grand jury for indictment.

Aravid’s attorney previously said he was in shock after the arraignment and is processing what happened.

Authorities said he demonstrated concerning behavior before the alleged murders.

According to police, Aravid’s online search history revealed fantasies about killing his family.

He has pleaded not guilty. Aravid is being held without bail.

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