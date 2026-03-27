BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a warning, advising consumers to dispose of raw cheddar amid an ongoing investigation of an “outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infections linked to the product.”

The product, Raw Farm-brand raw cheddar cheese, has been linked to the infections. Those include block and shredded cheese products.

0 of 2 Health alert: Mass. DPH advising disposal of raw cheddar amid E. coli outbreak Health alert: Mass. DPH advising disposal of raw cheddar amid E. coli outbreak

“According to the FDA, available evidence points to raw cheddar cheese products made by Raw Farm, LLC as the likely source of the outbreak. Raw Farm, LLC declined the FDA’s recommendation to voluntarily remove the products from sale,” Massachusetts DPH wrote. “The products are distributed nationwide.”

The DPH says not to eat any Raw Farm-brand raw cheddar cheese and throw any of the products away. They also say to wash and sanitize any surfaces, utensils, and containers that have come in contact with these products.

At least seven illnesses in three states have been reported, over half of them have affected children under 5, and two of which include hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported, and none of the cases have been linked to Massachusetts.

The DPH says symptoms include “severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that is often bloody, vomiting, and fever. Symptoms typically begin about three to four days after exposure to the bacteria. In some cases, infection can lead to serious kidney complications, including hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which may require hospitalization. Young children are at highest risk of getting HUS.”

The DPH is advising all to seek medical help if they have the following:

Diarrhea and a fever above 102°F

Diarrhea lasting more than three days without improvement

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting that prevents them from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as decreased urination, dry mouth, or dizziness when standing

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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