Healey, State Police union denies candidate’s allegations of endorsement deal

Mass. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue is alleging that Governor Maura Healey struck a deal with the State Police union by securing its endorsement in exchange for a new labor contract.

Both the Healey administration and the union are strongly denying the claim.

Minogue raised the allegation in a Facebook post over the weekend, questioning whether a new State Police contract was funded through the state’s supplemental budget and whether that contract was tied to the union’s endorsement of Healey.

“Maura Healey- did you cut a deal with the State Troopers for an endorsement as Governor?” Minogue wrote, according to the post referenced by his campaign. He further questioned whether “exchanging a political endorsement for a taxpayer contract and withholding the announcement until after an election is illegal.”

The allegation centers on a supplemental budget Healey filed on Sept. 23.

According to the administration, the proposal creates a $30 million reserve and includes funding for “salary adjustments and other economic benefits.” The measure has passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate.

Earlier in the month, on Sept. 10, Healey received endorsements from several police unions. The governor has denied any connection between those endorsements and ongoing contract discussions.

Responding to Minogue’s accusations, Healey said, “This is just more lies and nonsense from Mike Monoghan’s campaign, but I stand by the work that we’ve done with law enforcement. In fact, I was just on the phone today; there was a major fire in Brockton, and my first call is to the police and fire and to the mayor to say, what can we do, how can we help. We have state officials on the scene and look, that’s what governing is.”

In a statement, the State Police Association of Massachusetts also rejected the allegation:

“Mike Minogue’s allegation that the State Police Association of Massachusetts exchanged its endorsement for a contract is categorically false. Accusing our members of corruption without evidence is reckless, and we will not allow their integrity or the contract they earned to be smeared for political gain.”

The state police union did not endorse a candidate in the 2022 Massachusetts governor’s race. Minogue is expected to speak to reporters at the State House Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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