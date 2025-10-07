Healey Administration launches dashboard tracking billions in federal cuts to Massachusetts

Governor Healey’s administration has unveiled a dashboard showing the impacts of federal funding.

President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans have cut more than $3.7 billion from Massachusetts’ state budget this year, impacting crucial programs and services for millions of residents.

The cuts include $3.3 billion from Congressional actions and $399 million from executive actions by President Trump, affecting areas such as homeland security, disaster prevention, school mental health services, and community health centers.

“Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans’ funding cuts are making life more expensive for Massachusetts residents, undermining public safety, taking away health care, and hurting our businesses,” said Governor Maura Healey.

Governor Maura Healey’s administration has released an updated dashboard, detailing the financial impact of these cuts on the state.

In addition to state budget cuts, Massachusetts faces an estimated $2.6 billion in terminated research grants from the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation, affecting universities and research institutions.

The dashboard also highlights the anticipated impact of President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ which is expected to cost Massachusetts $664 million in lost tax revenue this year.

The bill could result in up to 300,000 Massachusetts residents losing their health care coverage through MassHealth and the Health Connector, and another 108,500 people losing SNAP food assistance benefits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

