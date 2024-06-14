Heading to Zach Bryan at Gillette Stadium? MBTA is offering special train service

FOXBORO, Mass. — Round-trip tickets for train service to Zach Bryan’s concert at Gillette Stadium later this month go on sale to the public on Monday morning.

The MBTA commuter rail and Keolis will be providing service from Boston for the June 26 show. Tickets can be purchased beginning at 11 a.m. Monday

Transit officials noted that regular commuter rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.

Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train.

Depart South Station: 4:15 p.m.

Depart Back Bay: 4:20 p.m.

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 4:35 PM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 5:15 p.m.

The train will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the concert ends.

Riders are reminded that any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium’s clear bag policy will not be permitted on the train and no personal items may be left on the train during the concert.

The show will be the first time Bryan has ever performed at Gillette Stadium. He will be joined by Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Levi Turner.

Bryan will also return to Gillette for a second show on July 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

