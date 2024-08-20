Heading to see P!NK at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday? Here’s everything you need to know

FOXBORO, Mass. — Pop icon P!NK will make her Gillette Stadium debut on Wednesday as part of her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be joined by Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp.

The show will start at 6:30 p.m., with parking lots scheduled to open at 2:30 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

If you’re heading to the show, here’s everything you need to know:

ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAVEL TO GILLETTE STADIUM

Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days. The concert will coincide with weekday commuter traffic, so plan accordingly. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the show.

Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

PARKING

Stadium lots will open for parking at 2:30 p.m. Gillette Stadium offers free general parking for all ticket holders. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket.

A parking pass is not required for general parking, but anyone not holding an event ticket will not be able to access and park in the stadium lots. Prepaid parking passes, the only way to park on the stadium side of Route 1, are sold out for this event. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively, and is included in the price of the event ticket. ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south. For more parking details, visit gillettestadium.com/parking/.

ENTRANCES

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster Gates for this event, and fans with field seats should enter via the Patriot Place Plaza (Ticketmaster field gate) only. ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east and Bank of America Gate on the west.

Gillette Stadium also provides two dedicated ADA Elevators for guests needing additional accommodations and requiring elevator access: one on the east side of the stadium at the Ticketmaster Gate, and one on the west side of the stadium by the W2 entrance. Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3 or W4 entrances. A full stadium map and seating chart is available at gillettestadium.com/general-seating-chart/.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag that does not exceed 11″ x 11″; a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″; or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5″ x 4.5″. Bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management.

Signs, banners or flags of any size are NOT permitted at this concert and will not be allowed in the venue. Polaroid cameras and portable phones chargers are permitted. Lights and battery packs are not permitted on clothing or any other objects. For more information on prohibited items, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

TICKETING

The Ticket Office is located within the Patriot Place Plaza, outside of the Ticketmaster Gate at the north end of the stadium. The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office is open on event days only and will open with parking lots at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are digital and accessible via mobile device. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arriving at the stadium gates to beat busy network connections and for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket vendor for all Gillette Stadium events. Gillette Stadium officials remind fans that all tickets purchased through secondary markets are at risk of being invalid counterfeit tickets. If fans are not purchasing tickets through an authorized seller, they should ensure they are purchasing tickets via a website/person(s) they trust. The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office is unable to confirm the validity of tickets prior to entry into the stadium on the specific event date. For more ticketing information, visit gillettestadium.com/tickets/.

SPECIAL EVENT TRAIN SERVICE

The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis are providing round-trip, special event train service from Boston to the show. The Boston special event train is sold out. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the show via the Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the concert via the special event train without a corresponding special event train ticket. The last Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail train departs for Boston at 10:49 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the concert.

Any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the train. No personal items may be left on the train during the concerts. For information on special event train service to Gillette Stadium, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.

South Station Train Schedule to Gillette Stadium for Wednesday, Aug. 21

South Station: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:15 PM

Back Bay: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:20 PM

Dedham Corp: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:35 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 5:15 PM

NOTE: The train will depart from Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the end of the concert.

DESIGNATED RIDESHARE LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Concertgoers can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service’s mobile app. Gillette Stadium officials recommend that guests contact these companies and individuals in advance of an event to confirm that the services will be available or have a secondary plan for a safe ride home.

TAXI STAND LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of the concert. Taxis are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

GILLETTE STADIUM IS A CASHLESS VENUE

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

GUEST SERVICES

Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100- and 300-level concourses by Sections 109, 131, 309 and 331 for all stadium events.

GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE

For immediate assistance during an event, contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. For anonymous assistance during an event for behavioral or conduct related matters, send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text the issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.

WEATHER ADVISORY

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue; therefore all concerts are rain or shine events. If public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions regarding sheltering options until the concert is able to resume.

