Heading to Gillette Stadium to see the Army-Navy game? The MBTA is offering round-trip train service

FOXBORO, Mass. — Round-trip tickets for train service to the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium in December go on sale to the public on Monday morning.

The MBTA commuter rail and Keolis will be providing service from Boston for the Dec. 9 game.

Special event train tickets are $10 each way and will be available for purchase exclusively via the mTicket app beginning at 11 a.m.

Tickets for each special event train will be sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding outbound and inbound trains and station of origin (Boston or Providence).

Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train.

Transit officials noted that regular commuter rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.

The special event train will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at the final destination of Foxboro Station. The Providence special event trains will depart from T.F. Green with stops at Providence, Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station. The schedules for Saturday, Dec. 9 can be found below.

Saturday, Dec. 9

BOSTON TRAIN 1:

Depart South Station: 8:10 AM

Depart Back Bay: 8:15 AM

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 8:35 AM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 9:10 AM

BOSTON TRAIN 2:

Depart South Station: 10:10 AM

Depart Back Bay: 10:15 AM

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 10:35 AM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 11:10 AM

BOSTON TRAIN 3:

Depart South Station: 11:30 AM

Depart Back Bay: 11:35 AM

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 11:55 AM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 12:30 PM

PROVIDENCE TRAIN 1:

Depart T.F. Green: 8:00 AM

Depart Providence Station: 8:20 AM

Depart Pawtucket/Central Falls: 8:26 AM

Depart Attleboro: 8:40 AM

Depart Mansfield: 8:50 AM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 9:40 AM

PROVIDENCE TRAIN 2:

Depart T.F. Green: 10:25 AM

Depart Providence Station: 10:45 AM

Depart Pawtucket/Central Falls: 10:51 AM

Depart Attleboro: 11:05 AM

Depart Mansfield: 11:15 AM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 12:00 PM

The first inbound Boston train will depart 30 minutes after the game ends. Each subsequent train will depart in alternating 30-minute intervals (Providence Train 1 will depart one hour postgame; Boston Train 2 will depart 90 minutes postgame; Providence Train 2 will depart two hours postgame; and Boston Train 3 will depart two hours and 30 minutes postgame).

Passengers must purchase a return trip special event train ticket that corresponds with the correct train in order to board postgame.

Riders are reminded that any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium’s clear bag policy will not be permitted on the train and no personal items may be left on the train during the concert.

The historic Army-Navy Game will be played in the New England region and at Gillette Stadium for the first time in the 124-game series history on Dec. 9.

The 2023 Army-Navy game will also mark only the third time this historic matchup has taken place outside of the mid-Atlantic region (Chicago, Ill. in 1926 and Pasadena, Calif. in 1983).

