Heading to Boston tonight? These roads will be shut down for the Celtics-Mavericks Game 4

BOSTON — Be prepared for Celtics-related road closures and traffic delays if you’re planning a trip to Boston on Friday night.

There is a Celtics watch party at the TD Garden for their potential championship-clinching Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Boston Police Department is taking action to mitigate congestion in and around the Garden by shutting down streets at halftime.

The following traffic advisory will be in place come halftime:

Causeway Street closed from North Washington Street to Merrimac Street

All feeder streets off Causeway to New Chardon Street will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians

Canal Street will be shut down to cars to allow fans to hang out at the “Finals Hub.” That street closure starts at 4 p.m. and is expected to go until midnight.

There will also be no re-entry to any establishment within the area, according to police.

Should there be a Game 5 in the series at the Garden, it will be played on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start on StubHub at $1,300.

Traffic Advisory: Causeway Street from N. Washington to Merrimac St., and all feeder streets off Causeway to New Chardon St. will be shut down to vehicles and pedestrian at halftime of the Celtics game. There will also be no re-entry to any establishments w/ in that area. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 14, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group