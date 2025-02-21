Head-on wreck on New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge under investigation

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a violent overnight crash on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.

Aerial video showed two vehicles that had crashed head-on and the roadway littered with debris.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries to those involved in the wreck.

Boston 25 News has reached out to police for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group