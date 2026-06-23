Head-on crash on New Hampshire highway leaves three seriously injured

HOOKSETT, NH — Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire, early Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles collided head-on on I-293 northbound, in the area of mile marker 11 in Hooksett around 5:40 a.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.

Timothy Hubbard, 43, of Rome, Maine, was traveling southbound when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center median into the northbound lanes where it struck a Ford F-150 traveling north, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Hubbard, his passenger, and the driver of the Ford were all rushed to nearby hospitals to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes and the left southbound lane were closed for approximately an hour while Troopers and emergency personnel investigated the crash.

“Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision; however, all aspects of this crash remain under investigation,” NH State Police said.

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