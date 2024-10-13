Haverhill Energy Company assists in hurricane efforts, sending fuel for generators

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A Haverhill fuel delivery company sent dozens of trucks to Florida and North Carolina to help with hurricane recovery efforts. The owner said they’ve been there for three weeks powering generators for emergency crews.

“It’s really motivating when you’re seeing what you’re working and what you’re helping in real time,” said Bob Brown, Owner, Broco Energy.

Brown said Broco Energy is a heating, oil, and propane supplier. He said his Priority 1 Emergency Response division has deployed 50 diesel tankers and service trucks to areas hit hard by hurricanes Helene and Milton to provide emergency fuel.

“We try to stage whenever the eye wall is supposed to hit and that way we’re next to whatever critical facilities that are going to be knocked offline like hospitals, we stage next to those generators,” he said.

Brown said he’s currently in Tallahassee, Fl and has crews all along Florida’s west coast plus Asheville and Henderson North Carolina.

“We try to sign one truck and handle 20-30 generators each, then there’s the light power companies, trucks are working 24/7 on those sites because those lineman are working so fast,” said Brown.

Brown said they’re also coordinating with 10 other oil companies in the Boston area and he expects his team to stay down south for at least another month.

“It’s easy working with like-minded guys and gals in these events and yeah everybody just comes together,” he said.

