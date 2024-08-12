‘Haven’t been up there in a long time’: Local veterans pilot bi-planes at Norwood Airport

NORWOOD, Mass. — Local veterans got the opportunity to take flight Monday morning at the Norwood Airport.

In partnership with the nonprofit group DreamFlights and Boston Executive Helicopters, six veterans from Maples and Marina Bay were able to take to the skies once again.

Boston 25 News photojournalist Robert Murdock got an up-close look at the special event, that featured bi-planes, a hat signing ceremony, and a cookout with the veterans’ family and friends.

