Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

Marcos Rosado -- Wanted on a charge of assault and battery

Ramon Adornorodriguez -- Wanted on a firearms charge

Angel Rodriguez -- Wanted on a charge of armed robbery

Ryan Hardaway -- Wanted on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon

William Moore -- Wanted on charges of larceny from a disabled person, larceny over $1,200 by false pretense

Lamont Foster -- Wanted on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

