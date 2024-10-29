Have you seen him? Roxbury teenager with developmental disability reported missing, police say

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a teenager with a developmental disability who is reported missing.

Demitrius Pepin-Cepeda, 19, of Roxbury, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 in the area of Wheatley Way, police said Tuesday.

He is described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, wearing glasses, and also wearing a silver chain with an arrow shaped charm and possibly all black clothing.

“Demitrius has a developmental disability and walks with a distinct gait,” police said in a community post.

19-Year-Old Demitrius Pepin-Cepeda, of Roxbury (Boston Police)

The teenager has previously been located at the 112 Southampton Street Shelter, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4275.

If you would prefer to share information anonymously, you can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800- 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

