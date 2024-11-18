Have you seen him?: Boston police searching for missing 84-year-old man

BOSTON — Boston police are asking the public for help finding a missing 84-year-old man.

Shoutian Lin was seen around 333 Massachusetts Avenue around 9:33 a.m. Monday morning.

Lin is an Asian man and is described as 5′4″ to 5′6″ in height and around 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants and often uses a walker, BPD says.

He is known to frequent Chinatown and downtown Boston.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-9537.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

