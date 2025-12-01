Have you seen her? Boston police seeking public help in search for missing Dorchester 14-year-old

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 14-year-old from Dorchester.

Malani Pina was reported missing on Saturday from the area of 104 Bowdoin Avenue in Dorchester. Pina was last seen around 9 a.m., leaving her residence. She was then seen in the area of Dudley Square Bus Station, where she may have boarded MBTA Bus Route 66.

Pina is described as a Black female, about 5′2″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with long, red hair.

She was last seen wearing black clothing and a black backpack.

Pina is known to frequent the areas of Harambee Park and the Ripley Road Playground.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Malani Pina is urged to contact 911 or Detectives at (617) 343-4335.

Those who wish to do so anonymously can also do so via phone at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), or through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group