Have you seen her? Boston police searching for missing Roxbury 16-year-old

Boston — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 16-year-old Roxbury girl.

Collisa Edwards was last seen three weeks ago at noon on Friday, September 27, in the vicinity of 1286 Hyde Park Avenue.

She is described as a Black female standing at 5′5″ tall, 110 lbs, with long black hair with a green highlight. She also 2 tattoos; one is of a small heart under her eye and another tattoo on her right wrist.

She was last seen wearing her Roxbury Prep school uniform, a blue polo shirt with the Roxbury Prep logo, and khaki pants.

Edwards is known to frequent the areas of Harold Park in Roxbury, alongside Deering Road in Mattapan.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call police at 617-796-2123

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

