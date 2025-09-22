Hate crime investigation underway after gay couple attacked in Mattapan

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a possible hate crime after a gay couple was allegedly targeted with homophobic slurs and attacked with a baseball bat in Mattapan.

Officers responding to a fight on September 13 spoke to an alleged victim who told them he and his partner were walking toward a liquor store on River Street, around 7:45 p.m., when a group of men began hurling anti-gay slurs at them.

The victim approached them, and a verbal altercation ensued, the fight spilling into the street, he said.

“Two unidentified males were seen swinging unidentifiable objects at the victims,” according to the police report. “After the fight began, a portion of the group attacked Victim #1… and another portion attacked Victim #2.”

The victim told police his partner was hit in the head with a baseball bat.

Police located him lying in the parking lot of a nearby senior housing complex, bleeding from the back of his head.

He was evaluated and taken to Beth Israel Hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown.

No arrest had been announced as of Sunday.

A City of Boston spokesperson told Boston 25 News in an email Sunday: “Hate is never tolerated in Boston. Our thoughts go out to the two victims, and we ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police. The BPD Civil Rights Division is investigating this incident thoroughly.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group