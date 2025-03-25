Harvard football player facing charges, arrested alongside viral UGA student

A Harvard Crimson football player is facing charges after being arrested for trespassing at the University of Georgia alongside a woman who recently went viral online.

Seamus Gilmartin, 20, set off an alarm around 3 a..m. on sunday morning when he entering a closed building on UGA’s campus, according to police.

He was also allegedly found with alcohol and two fake IDs.

Gilmartin was arrested alongside Lily Stewart, who attends the school and another man and woman.

Stewart, who went viral online for smiling in her mugshot, was arrested for a second time this month.

Her first mug shot went viral after she was arrested for allegedly driving 85 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone while ion her way to a party at Georgia College & State University. “Stewart was initially issued a ticket before being pulled over again minutes later for speeding twice,” People.com reports.

Lily Stewart

Gilmartin is charged with underage possession of alcohol, having fake IDs and loitering.

Gilmartin, a junior at Harvard, played in all ten 10 games in 2024, tallying 18 catches for 379 yards and four touchdowns, according to the Harvard athletics website.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Harvard University for a statement.

