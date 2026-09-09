Harvard adds college-specific hazing policy to student handbook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard College has adopted a new college-specific hazing policy for the new academic year in its student handbook.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences voted at the end of the 2025-26 school year to add the policy to the student handbook.

Most of the new restrictions follow state and federal laws, including the Stop Campus Hazing Act.

However, a new section includes a college-specific policy.

The policy states that students may be held responsible if they actively or passively participate in hazing. It includes being in the presence of hazing.

The Harvard Crimson reported that the Assistant Dean of Student Engagement and Leadership, Andrew Donahue, said in February the college had seen an uptick in reports of potential hazing.

The college reported that during the 2024-25 academic year, one student organization, the Harvard Independent, was found responsible for hazing.

According to the report, the student organization lined new members up, pelted them with eggs, and covered them in honey.

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