‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ brings magic of Hogwarts to Boston

BOSTON — Boston fans of the Wizarding World have a new reason to celebrate: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” Broadway’s most successful play, is now running at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

The production marks the eighth story in J.K. Rowling’s beloved universe, picking up 19 years after Harry Potter defeated Voldemort.

Audiences will recognize the iconic scene from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” where Harry and Ginny, along with Ron and Hermione, send their children off to Hogwarts.

This play explores what happens next—through the eyes of Harry’s son, Albus, and Draco Malfoy’s son, Scorpius.

Originally debuting in London’s West End, the Cursed Child has become a global phenomenon, praised for its breathtaking illusions and emotional depth.

Actor David Fine, who plays Scorpius Malfoy, says joining the magical world feels surreal.

“Those were my childhood memories. And now you get to see all the kids coming to the show dressed in their robes, who were reading the books with their parents for the first time,” Fine said.

Fine describes Scorpius as the opposite of his father, Draco, offering fans a fresh perspective on the Malfoy legacy.

Ryan Hallahan, who plays Draco, promises audiences a visual spectacle unlike anything they’ve seen before.

“We have an incredible illusions team that has been working on the show since it first debuted. People will say, ‘I’ve never really seen anything like this before,’” Hallahan said.

Beyond the magic, the play delves into universal themes of family and identity.

“The backbone of it all is the father-son relationship—exploring the legacy fathers leave behind, and sons trying to step out of their shadows while living up to their example," Hallahan explained.

With no book or movie adaptation, the stage is the only way to experience this chapter of the Harry Potter saga. Fans can expect appearances from beloved characters and a communal experience that Hallahan says audiences “need more than ever.”

Tickets are selling fast for the 1,600-seat venue, so fans eager to witness the magic should act quickly. The play runs through December 20.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group