Live video: Democratic VP nominee Gov. Tim Walz speaking at Boston convention

BOSTON — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, is speaking at a firefighter convention in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Walz is delivering remarks at the International Association of Firefighters in the Seaport, just two weeks after he visited the Bay State for a campaign fundraiser.

The IAFF is one of the largest labor unions, representing nearly 350,000 firefighters, emergency medical workers, and rescue workers across the United States and Canada.

Many Americans had never heard of Walz until Vice President Kamala Harris made him her running mate.

Walz accepted his party’s nomination for vice president last week at the Democratic National Convention.

His latest visit comes after Harris traveled to Massachusetts in July.

