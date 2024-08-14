Harris running mate Tim Walz making 1st New England stop at Boston hotel tonight

A week after climbing aboard the Harris presidential ticket, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is making a fundraising swing through the Northeast, including a reception in Boston.

It’s “his first fundraising blitz,” the campaign said Monday morning as it announced Walz’ tour, which starts on the West Coast on Tuesday with a Newport Beach event.

Walz plans to attend a fundraiser in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday before heading to New England where he has another campaign stop scheduled in Boston the same day.

The Harris-Walz campaign declined to share any details of the Hub event with the News Service.

It’s set for a hotel in the Back Bay, the News Service learned, and includes a dinner prior to the reception. It costs $25,000 to get in the door with a top suggested donation of $100,000, according to an RSVP page.

Former U.S. Ambassador Alan Solomont and philanthropist Susan Solomont are listed on an invitation as hosts, along with Bryan Rafanelli and Mark Walsh, event planners who are often involved in organizing big-ticket events for Democratic candidates.

On Thursday, Walz has campaign events lined up in Newport, R.I. and Southampton, N.Y.

