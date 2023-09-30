Harpoon Brewery’s Octoberfest returns to Seaport for 33rd year

BOSTON — Like the changing colors of the leaves and an influx of pumpkin spice, Harpoon Brewery’s Octoberfest is a yearly sign of the fall season in Boston.

“This is our 33rd annual Harpoon Oktoberfest, the first one was in 1990 and today we’re hoping to welcome over 10,000 of our friends of Harpoon,” said Co-founder and CEO of Harpoon Brewing Dan Kenary.

Hosted in the Seaport District, thousands enjoyed German music, fun food and plenty of beer on tap.

“We’ve always been about bringing people together to enjoy great beer, and there’s no better day to celebrate that than the Saturday of Oktoberfest,” said Kenary. “I love coming out and spending time just watching people just having a wonderful time. Boston’s our home and we love providing events like this for the people, to bring the people of Boston together.”

