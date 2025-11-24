Harlem Globetrotters bring their 100-year tour to Boston

BOSTON — The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating a major milestone—an incredible 100 years since the iconic team was founded.

Known worldwide for delivering some of the most entertaining basketball on the planet, the Globetrotters blend jaw-dropping skill with playful hijinks, creating a show unlike anything else in sports.

As part of their centennial celebration, the team is bringing their highly anticipated ’100 Year Tour’ to Boston next month.

The Harlem Globetrotters’ 100 Year Tour comes to the TD Garden in Boston on December 26th.

There will be two shows, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and tickets are on sale here.

Fans can also take advantage of a special offer—40% off tickets if purchased by Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group