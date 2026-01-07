HINGHAM, Mass. — For the first time in over a century, the town of Hingham is one of three communities that will soon be opening up the harbor for shellfish harvesting and direct consumption.

Officials with Massachusetts’ Division of Marine Fisheries say it’s all thanks to dramatic improvements in water quality, which came after decades of clean-up and billions spent to rid Boston Harbor of pollution.

Winthrop, Hingham, and Hull now meet the water quality standards needed to allow clams, oysters, and mussels to be dug and eaten straight off the flats.

From Harbor to Table: Hingham, Winthrop, and Hull residents soon able to harvest shellfish

Shellfish Program Manager, Dr. Chrissy Petitpas, says this has been a long time coming.

“We’re on the path forward to direct harvest, and it’s an exciting thing,” Dr. Petitpas said.

For more than a century, shell fishing in these communities was either banned or heavily restricted due to contamination concerns dating back to the 1920s. Even commercial harvesters have to send clams through an expensive purification process before they can go to market.

From Harbor to Table: Hingham, Winthrop, and Hull residents soon able to harvest shellfish

“That is an entire step that doesn’t have to happen now,” Dr. Petitpas explained.

Local restaurateurs, like the chef and owner of Row 34, Jeremy Sewell, say this could have a big impact on the regional economy. He says opening up fresh, locally harvested shellfish to residents and visitors alike is exciting, and something long considered a hallmark of New England Coastal Culture.

From Harbor to Table: Hingham, Winthrop, and Hull residents soon able to harvest shellfish

“If you’re on the coast and you can go out there and legally harvest shellfish in your backyard, so to speak, and bring it to your family’s dinner table, I think that’s an amazing thing. I think that’s what’s special about living here,” Chef Sewall said.

From Harbor to Table: Hingham, Winthrop, and Hull residents soon able to harvest shellfish

State officials stress that this isn’t an immediate “open for business” moment just yet. Since Massachusetts gives local towns authority to regulate shell fishing, Winthrop, Hingham and Hull must still adopt their own management plans, permitting systems, and enforcement structures before the public can hit the flats on a full-time basis.

“It’ll take some time, but I’m sure it’ll be great when it happens,” Chef Sewall said. “When you can take something directly from these communities and bring it to restaurants or local markets, it’s going to hopefully be a little less expensive but also fresher, right from the water to the market.”

Officials are expecting some areas, like Winthrop and Hingham, to start opening later this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group