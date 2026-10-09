Happening this weekend: Oktoberfest, Seaside Festival, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

The weekend is here, and if you want to get out and enjoy the fall weather, several events are happening across Massachusetts.

From festivals in Cambridge and Yarmouth to monster trucks in Worcester, here are three options to check out this weekend.

Oktoberfest and HONK! Festival in Cambridge

Harvard Square will host its annual Oktoberfest and HONK! Festival on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with the Filipino American Festival.

The celebration will feature live performances, music, and food.

The HONK! Parade is scheduled to leave Davis Square at noon and arrive in Harvard Square around 1 p.m.

Yarmouth Seaside Festival

Summer may be over, but there’s still time for some seaside fun on Cape Cod.

The Yarmouth Seaside Festival runs Saturday through Monday and features races, contests, live entertainment, fireworks, a beach bonfire, and other festivities.

Organizers have a daily schedule of events available for visitors planning their trip.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Worcester

If you want something with a little more adrenaline, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to the DCU Center in Worcester on Saturday and Sunday.

The event features monster trucks and stunt performances, with two shows scheduled Saturday and another on Sunday.

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